Pfizer boosters now available in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette County Health Department now has appointments for Pfizer booster shots. The FDA says the COVID-19 vaccination can be given to certain groups six months after the initial dose. Those groups include people 65 and older; people age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions; people 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risks; and people 18 to 64 at increased risk of COVID exposure and transmission because of their occupation or institutional setting.www.wnmufm.org
