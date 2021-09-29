Flood Advisory issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 08:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 842 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported minor road flooding as a result of heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Urban and small stream flooding is ongoing or will begin shortly. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Muskogee... Checotah Oktaha... Rentiesville Wainwright... Summit Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.