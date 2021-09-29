CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 20, Stuns In Leather Crop Top For Paris Fashion Week Party

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Na5SD_0cBdO8de00
Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews

Jude Law’s daughter, Iris, looked absolutely stunning in head-to-toe leather when she attended a Dior event during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Jude Law’s daughter, Iris, 20, looked gorgeous at a Miss Dior event at L’Avenue restaurant during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. The model showed off her fabulous figure in a sleeveless black leather crop top with the number 8 emblazoned on the bodice. She styled the top with a high-waisted leather mini skirt with buttons down the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dC4Jd_0cBdO8de00
Iris Law looked fabulous at the Miss Dior event during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28 when she rocked a leather crop top with the number 8 emblazoned on it paired with a high-waisted leather mini skirt. (Nasser Berzane/AbacaPress / SplashNews)

Iris styled her look with a pair of pointed-toe cheetah print heels and a black headband that sat atop her platinum blonde buzzcut. Iris has been slaying fashion week and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNMhg_0cBdO8de00
Earlier that day, Iris attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show when she rocked this off-the-shoulder white crop top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Earlier that day, she attended the Dior Spring Summer 2022 runway show when she looked angelic in all white. She donned an off-the-shoulder sheer crop top with a high-waisted pleated maxi skirt. She styled the outfit with a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps and opted out of any jewelry, letting her ensemble speak for itself.

Aside from her leather look, she attended the Versace Fendi fashion show when she rocked a long-sleeve blue crop top that had a massive cutout on the chest. She styled the top with a matching high-waisted knit midi skirt. The best part of her outfit was the hot pink fur collar around the shirt. She posted photos of the look with the caption, “Such an honour to be part of such an iconic moment in fashion ~ FENDACE ~ thank you! @donatella_versace for choosing this look for me.”

