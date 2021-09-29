CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A fireball passing through the atmosphere at 32,000 mph was

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Giant Fireball Traveling 32k MPH in the Sky Caught on Video

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a hefty chunk of somethin' someone caught flying through the air on their Ring doorbell! A video captured last Friday in Rowland Pond, North Carolina has started to go viral after showing a massive fireball traversing the night sky. According to a report from CBS News, NASA officials say this particular video capture was taken around 7:40 p.m. local time and was one of five similar sightings across the country that same night.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Fireball’ meteor caught on video shooting through North Carolina sky

Incredible video footage shows a fiery meteor flaming out over North Carolina.NASA has confirmed that at least five “fireball” meteors were seen in different parts of the United States on Friday, but the one that caught the most people’s eye was over the Tar Heel State, where more than 80 stargazers spotted the flaming space rock at about 7:40pm.“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” NASA Meteor Watch said. “It disintegrated 28 miles above...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
techeblog.com

Meteoroid Traveling at 32,000MPH Lights Up the North Carolina Sky, Here’s the Footage

The American Meteor Society has just released footage of the 32,000mph fireball that lit up the North Carolina sky last week. NASA Meteor Watch says that there were many reports of multiple fireballs seen over the United States on September 24th, but the largest grouping of eyewitness accounts – over 80 – is associated with an event that occurred at 7:40 pm Eastern Daylight Time. Read more for the video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
WECT

WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera

North Carolina (Gray News) – More than 150 witnesses reported seeing a fireball in the southeastern part of the U.S. on Friday night. The American Meteor Society and NASA say at least five fireballs were seen over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. NASA explains that fireballs...
SCIENCE
Reading Eagle

500-mile trek from Bethlehem to North Carolina to pass through Reading

In 1766, a decade before the United States declared its independence, a group of 18 women headed out on a long journey from a Moravian community in Bethlehem. They traveled by foot south, following a migration trail over land and rivers. They endured torrential downpours, braved river crossings on large rafts and suffered taunts from groups of men as they marched through Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fireball#Earth#Fireballs#Vdt Show#Vdt Hide
Phys.org

Newly returned moon rock samples chronicle the dying days of lunar volcanism

Billions of years ago, lakes of lava on the surface of the moon eventually dried to form the vast dark patches—the lunar maria—visible today on the lunar nearside. Now, thanks to rock samples recently returned to Earth by China's Chang'e 5 mission, scientists have a new estimate for when one of the last of those lava flows ran dry.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
LiveScience

NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid at 15,000 mph. Will it make a dent?

NASA has announced the launch date for an upcoming mission to punch an asteroid in the face with a high-speed spacecraft. The mission, called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), is scheduled to launch at 10:20 p.m. PST (7:20 p.m. EST) on Nov. 23, and it could help the world's space agencies figure out how to divert potentially lethal asteroids from impacting Earth, according to a NASA statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Pluto's atmosphere is starting to disappear, scientists find

Pluto's atmosphere is going through a strange transformation, scientists are finding. The icy dwarf planet, which lies over 3 billion miles (4.8 billion kilometers) away from Earth in the Kuiper Belt, caught astronomers' attention as it passed in front of a star back in 2018. With the star backlighting Pluto,...
ASTRONOMY
oklahoman.com

6 things to know as migrating monarch butterflies pass through Oklahoma

Stephanie Jordan left her house at dawn Thursday morning to see the estimated 2,000 monarch butterflies roosting amid the bald cypress trees of Oklahoma City's Myriad Gardens. Every year, the migrating monarchs seem to find the trees and nectaring plants of Myriad Gardens, said Jordan, pollinator outreach coordinator for The Nature Conservancy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Earth & Sky

Daylight fireball tracked to Earth

On February 28, 2020, around 10:35 in the morning, people around the Adriatic Sea looked up to see a bright burst of light streaking toward Earth. Dashcams, security cameras, and even a bike helmet recorded this daylight fireball as it plunged through our atmosphere. The meteor broke into pieces as it heated up, scattering across the land. Denis Vida of the University of Western Ontario gave a presentation at the Europlanet Science Congress virtual meeting in September 2021 showing how they were able to reconstruct the trajectory of the fireball using the videos.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy