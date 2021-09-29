A fireball passing through the atmosphere at 32,000 mph was

Incredible video footage shows a fiery meteor flaming out over North Carolina.NASA has confirmed that at least five “fireball” meteors were seen in different parts of the United States on Friday, but the one that caught the most people’s eye was over the Tar Heel State, where more than 80 stargazers spotted the flaming space rock at about 7:40pm.“An analysis of these accounts shows that the meteor skimmed the coast of North Carolina, becoming visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune, moving northeast at 32,000 miles per hour,” NASA Meteor Watch said. “It disintegrated 28 miles above...

