Tree Of Love Ceremony Is Back This Year For St. Anthony Hospice

A legacy gift left in 2010 has been instrumental in supporting renovations at Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC). The facility is nearing completion of the updates that include development of more space for the Senior Life Solutions program, a pharmacy remodel and negative pressure isolation room. They add this could not have been possible without the Project Forward campaign and the allocation of a generous gift from Manning community activist, Bill Ohde, who made the gift to the West Central Iowa Healthcare Foundation before his death. “Bill dedicated his life to [the hospital], healthcare and this community. And because of that, it has always been a part of our life,” says Bill’s son, John Ohde. “So, deciding where this donation should go was obvious.” Bill served on the hospital board for years and his daughter, Ruth, also served on the MRHC board from 2010 until her death in 2017. John’s wife and an employee at MRHC, Jackie Ohde, says Ruth was one who made sure hospital needs were met, recalling one of the many examples of her constant dedication and generosity. “When I worked at the Plaza nursing home, we had a room we were fixing up for staff to stay in if there was a snowstorm or something,” Jackie says. “It needed a table, couch, pullout bed and a TV; Ruth donated all of it.” CEO, Linn Block, says they are very grateful for the Ohde family’s ongoing support of MRHC as well as the healthcare needs of the entire area. Financial contributions are still being accepted to help offset the construction costs. Those interested in donating can visit the MRHC lobby to pick up a donation form or get more information through the contact points included below.

MANNING, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO