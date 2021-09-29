Tree Of Love Ceremony Is Back This Year For St. Anthony Hospice
After a year without a Tree of Love ceremony, the staff of St. Anthony Hospice are thrilled to be able to bring it back for this holiday season. The Tree of Love ceremony, which gives give the community a means of honoring their loved ones whether they are living or deceased through the placement of a specially designed ornament, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 in the atrium at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. This year's ornament features raised double angel wings which are hand-painted with antique detailing in ivory and gold with a satin ribbon. A photo can be found with this story on our website. Order forms are available for pick up now at the St. Anthony Auxiliary coffee shop, in the Home Health, Hospice and Public Health offices (now located on the second floor of the hospital across from the cafeteria), the Wolfe Eye Clinic and Iowa Heart. They can also be requested by calling the Hospice office at 712-794-5279. Order forms will be mailed to those who have purchased ornaments in the past. The last day to place an order will be Thursday, Nov. 4.
