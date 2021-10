Rolls-Royce has repeatedly said that going electric will fit the brand more than any other in the world for a couple of simple reasons. Customers of the Goodwood-based manufacturer are used to being chauffeured around in complete silence and without noticing any vibrations from the engine and thus, going electric would absolutely fit the bill once more. However, the CEO of the company also said that this move won’t happen until the technology is mature enough to ensure a flawless experience. Could we already be there?

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO