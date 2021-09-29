Cooler Temps, Rain Possible Overnight

Quite a drop in temperatures! We woke up in the 30s in the northern states of Vermont and New Hampshire! We had foggy conditions while the 40s and 50s took over in southern New England. Wednesday afternoon we’ll be rising into the 60s in southern New England but not yet...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we head into another weekend we are tracking near record warmth across the ArkLaTex as a strong upper level ridge dominates the region. But late Sunday night and early Monday morning we are tracking a strong developing area of low pressure and front that will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. This front will bring our first meaningful chance of severe weather since the spring with the biggest concern for strong storms being across the northern and western ArkLaTex. We are also tracking a secondary cold front that could move through the region Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well, but temperatures for the most part will likely hold in at least the mid-80s across the ArkLaTex.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the drought and the poor air quality the Central Valley has been experiencing, the possibility of rain on Friday is a welcoming sign. The skies were less hazy Thursday compared to the beginning of the week. Ana Stone with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said some of the smoke was dispersed and the rain could also help.
Cloudy skies across SoCal will dominate the weather scenario for the next few days, and keep us cooler than normal well into next week. We are also on the look out for spotty showers tomorrow morning as a front slides by,. The rainfall potential isn't great, as there is not...
King tides are expected to bring coastal flooding and an increased threat of rip currents to the Grand Strand this weekend. With chances of rain lining up with the mega-high tides, minor flooding is expected in coastal areas in South Carolina and North Carolina this week into early next week.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was soggy for some, sunny for others. We’ll have one more day of decent rain chances before things trend drier in time for the weekend!. Thursday will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and storms possible for folks to the east of I-65 and only stray showers possible for folks along and west of I-65. Expect shower coverage to diminish by afternoon, with increasing sunshine later in the day. By Friday, only stray chances of rain and thunder will be possible with high temperatures climbing back in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few low 80s possible.
We'll see a mostly clear sky overnight Thursday into Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s across southern New England, a few 40s across the interior, and mostly in the 40s across the northern New England. A few areas may see some fog develop, as well, especially across some of the valleys.
Temperatures are starting to fall…just as we settle into the weekend. While we won’t be sitting pretty in the 70s, it may not be as bad as you think. There’s no lack of activity this holiday weekend. There's plenty of opportunity for apple picking, foliage viewing trips and just general yard work before the real cold settles in, plus the Red Sox return to Fenway and the Boston Marathon is on Monday.
New Jersey residents should be prepared for parts of the weekend to be wet. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see partly sunny skies with dry weather. Temperatures will be in the high-70s. Conditions will be warm. Tonight will see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be...
Temps will stay in the mid 80s to start the weekend in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Today will be sunny with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be in the 60s in the morning hours, rising to 71 by 11 a.m., according to the weather service. Overnight, temps drop into the 60s with mostly clear skies.
DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday marks the date of the average first freeze in Denver. Instead temperatures will stay above normal for the sixth consecutive day and the streak will continue for a couple more days.
While the average first freeze of the season is October 7, the average first measurable snow waits until October 18. Both have happened much earlier and much later in the past. The first freeze in 2020 was on September 8 which tied a record. In 2015 the first freeze waited until October 28 and the latest first freeze on record is November 15, 1944.
It won’t...
(AXTON, VA) Friday is set to be rainy in Axton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers moved across parts of South Florida on Friday morning as temperatures hovered in the low 80s.
Another hot and humid day ahead with highs around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. It will be hazy at times due to some late-season Saharan dust. Afternoon scattered storms are possible. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the higher than normal King Tides.
Friday night’s lows fall to the upper 70s.
The rain chance will be highest on Saturday as a trough of low pressure develops and deep tropical moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to more widespread showers and storms especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding will be possible.
On Sunday forecast models are hinting at drier air moving in and that will help to lower our rain chances. If you are planning any outdoor activities, Sunday will not be as soggy as Saturday but spotty storms will still be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.
