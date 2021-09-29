CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fumio Kishida: a ‘safe pair of hands’ for Japan’s ruling party

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwZBu_0cBdMdnE00
Fumio Kishida Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic party [LDP] has chosen stability and moderation in electing Fumio Kishida as its new leader – a post that all but guarantees that he will become the country’s prime minister on Monday.

Kishida, like Taro Kono – the man he defeated in a second round of voting on Wednesday – is a hereditary politician in a party packed with MPs who were practically destined at birth to occupy a seat in parliament.

But unlike Kono – who had vowed to reform a party reeling from 12 months under the unpopular Yoshihide Suga – the third-generation politician is seen as a safe pair of hands to guide the party into a general election that must be held by the end of November.

After almost a decade with the conservative Shinzo Abe and his hand-picked successor, Suga, at the helm, Kishida’s victory marks a return to a style of leadership many believed had deserted the LDP during its lurch to the right: pragmatic, centrist policies spearheaded by a decent, if unexciting, leader.

“The powers within [the LDP] have decided for a variety of reasons that Kishida is a better bet for stability and longevity, etcetera,” said Brad Glosserman, a senior adviser to the Pacific Forum. “They’ve made this bet before.” Expectations for Kishida are low, he added, “which could be good … because if you expect little of someone it is easy to surprise”.

Set against Kono – a politician permanently in search of a headline – Kishida’s rise has been steady and understated, an approach he will need to sell to a public with fresh memories of the bungling Suga.

Insofar as traditional regard for pedigree matters, Kishida has as much to offer as Abe and other hereditary politicians. His grandfather, Masaki, and father, Fumitake, were both MPs. The youngest Kishida was elected to parliament, representing a Hiroshima district, in 1993.

Kishida, though, appears to have acknowledged that background and a reputation for modesty will not be enough to turn around his underwhelming performances in polls of politicians voters would like to see take Japan into the post-Abe era.

Some will have been buoyed up by the themes, however loosely articulated, of his leadership campaign: a reduction in the income gap, support for low-paid, temporary workers and families with young children. It is telling that in his victory speech on Wednesday, Kishida spoke of the need to return to “the politics of generosity”, although he stopped short of calling for tax increases.

In foreign policy, he will be expected to address economic and security concerns raised by a more assertive China, and to repair ties with South Korea.

His time as foreign minister gives cause for cautious optimism. In 2015, he helped broker an agreement to end years of rancour between Tokyo and Seoul over the Japanese military’s wartime use of sex slaves, euphemistically known as “comfort women” – although the deal has since fallen apart.

The following year, Kishida, who has called the abolition of nuclear weapons “my life’s work”, helped arrange a visit to Hiroshima by Barack Obama, the first to the city by a sitting US president.

As a child, his family lived for several years in New York where he encountered racism at school, an experience he has reportedly said gave him a strong sense of social justice.

Unlike the teetotal Suga, Kishida enjoys a drink and supports the Hiroshima Carp baseball team. He lives in Tokyo with his wife and their two sons and, according to Japanese media, is hands-on when it comes to washing-up and cleaning the bathroom.

Agencies contributed reporting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
The Week

Japan's parliament formally elects Fumio Kishida prime minister

Japan's parliament elected Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, as the country's 100th prime minister on Monday, soon after his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, resigned along with his Cabinet. Kishida will be formally sworn in later Monday, and he is expected to retain two Cabinet ministers, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and replace the other 18. Most of the new Cabinet ministers will reportedly be from factions that supported Kishida when he won the leadership race for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Japan's New PM Fumio Kishida: Calm Centrist Promising Spending

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a fondness for baseball. The 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima family of politicians is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, despite a low-key presence that has sometimes been characterised as a lack of charisma.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
BBC

Fumio Kishida wins race to become Japan's next prime minister

Fumio Kishida has won a race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), putting him on course to become the next prime minister. Mr Kishida will succeed Yoshihide Suga, who decided to step down after just one year in office. His first mission as prime minister will be to...
WORLD
The Independent

Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator's son

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Thursday she would run for president in next year’s elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.The opposition leader Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party will endorse for the increasingly crowded race.Robredo earlier said she may decide to run if ex-senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom...
POLITICS
The Independent

Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father.Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name. The 64-year-old announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic. But issues surrounding the Marcoses continue to...
ADVOCACY
erienewsnow.com

US submarine hits underwater object in South China Sea

A US nuclear powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials. A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident, the officials said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a statement from US Pacific Fleet. It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fumio Kishida Photograph#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#The Pacific Forum
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
AFP

US envoy who quit says Haiti PM not credible

The former US envoy on Haiti who resigned in protest last month testified Thursday that the United States made a mistake by backing Prime Minister Ariel Henry, saying he had no credibility. Foote said he had no personal grudge against Henry but believed the "consensus is nearly unanimous" among the public that the prime minister belonged to a ruling party that was to blame for Haiti's problems.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa says 'nothing is possible without facts'

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize win shows that "nothing is possible without facts", referring to the links between democracy and freedom of expression. "A world without facts means a world without truth and trust," Ressa said during a livestreamed interview with her news website Rappler. The outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte expressed "shock" at the award and said Rappler, the news outlet she co-founded, "would just keep doing what we're doing." Ressa and Rappler have faced multiple criminal charges and investigations after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. troops rotating into Taiwan for training -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Small numbers of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train with Taiwanese forces, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Pentagon, which historically has not disclosed details about U.S....
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy