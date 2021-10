Endeavor Content is in talks to reteam with the filmmakers behind the hit “Blue Miracle,” in the wake of its success on Netflix, where it ranked second on its opening weekend, and is reported to have resonated in the U.S. across all ethnic groups. Starring a relatively unknown Latino cast, the most high-profile actor in it is Dennis Quaid who plays a washed-up and cantankerous boat captain who reluctantly teams up with a guardian, played by Jimmy Gonzales (“Mayans M.C.”), and some of his charges from a cash-strapped orphanage in order to win a lucrative fishing tournament. “Judging from the online chatter,...

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO