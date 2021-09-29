CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at South Vermillion-Riverton Parke

By Admin
westvigoathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night the boys Cross Country team swept their home meet with Riverton Parke and South Vermillion: score WV-23, Rp_42, SV-ns(4runners) The 1-2 punch of Bryce Stateler and Liam Campbell led the way for the Vikings, placing 1st and 2nd respectively. Then the Vikings proceeded to place 7 of the top ten runners,.. Griffin Akers(5th), Kamron Doan 7th, Bryland,Pape(8th), William Marrs(9th)Trae Scott(10th), with Collin Akers(13th) and Kyler Sullivan(16th). Senior night followed honoring 6 boys and 2 girls running their last meet on their home course. The Vikings are idle until next Tuesday when they run at Paris, then its Sectional time.

westvigoathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
gopiratespwhs.com

Girls Varsity Cross Country runners finish together to post the fastest times of the season

Eighteen seconds separated the the top four finishers for the Pirates at the Manitowoc Invitational this past Saturday. Braeya Thomas ran a season best time of 21:18 good enough for a 32nd place finish (133 varsity runners) to pace the Pirates. She was followed closely by Abbey Lotz 21:25 (38th), Reagan Jerome 21:31 (42nd) and Madison Myers 21:35 (47th). All four had their best times of the season.
SPORTS
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 2nd place at WCJC Championships

Hope Hurley led the Lady Bombers to a second place team finish, winning the race in a personal best 11:40. Brynleigh Cawby finished 6th in a personal best 12:38 and Braelynn Jones finish 14th in a personal best 13:41. Other performances on the day: Jade Lockridge personal best 15:23, Addie Nesius personal best 15:24, Lizzie Sterk personal best 16:13, Eva Lapsley 18:04.
EDUCATION
palmcoastobserver.com

Matanzas cross country runner Zach Spooner wins boys varsity race at Katie Caples Invitational

Matanzas junior Zach Spooner won the boys varsity race at the Katie Caples Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville. Spooner led the Pirates to a third-place finish out of 23 schools. He finished first out of 185 runners with a personal record of 16:52. Teammate Andrew Hatten also medaled, finishing 13th.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
clintoncentralbulldogs.com

JH Boys Cross Country wins Hoosier Heartland Conference/ Heaton, Cline finish 1-2!

Coming off their Clinton Central Invitational Championship, the JH Boys Cross-Country team won the 2021 HHC Championship last night at Sycamore Valley. Five Bulldogs placed in the Top 5!. 8th Grader Dillon Heaton paced the field and won his 2nd consecutive individual championship of the year! 8th Grader Carter Cline...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Paris#4runners#Sectional
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 4th place at Metro Conference Tournament

The Wolves went out and secured a 4th place finish in the East Metro Conference Golf Tournament this week with a total team score of 352. It was a great day for golf at Shingle Creek Golf Club as the Winter Park Wildcats took 1st place with a 302, followed closely by the Lions of Lake Nona with a 308. The hosts of this year’s event, the Boone Braves took 3rd place, while the final 2 full teams were East River Falcons (376) and the Colonial Grenadiers (550).
GOLF
kvhsathletics.com

Boys’ cross country finishes 15 out of 20 at CMA; Hoffman 11th

Kankakee Valley High School’s boys’ cross country team finished fifteenth out of 20 complete teams in the large school division at Culver Military Academy’s 39th Invitational on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Ideal weather yielded improved times for some, but few PRs. Justin Hoffman (senior) faced some unknown runners in a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

WATCH: The McDonalds Team of the Week | Shadle Park Boy's Cross Country

Every week on our High School Sports Focus show we have a McDonald's Team of the Week who exemplifies an outstanding performance in the classroom and on the course. This week we caught up with the Shadle Park Boy's Cross Country team. Last year they went undefeated in GSL 2A and this year they hope to push the limits by winning their district title and making it to State.
SPORTS
myrye.com

Varsity Cross Country Chases Away Ardsley and Harrison

The Rye Boys and Girls Varsity Cross Country team chased away Ardsley and Harrison in a dual meet on Tuesday. “The Boys team won over both teams with a score of 30 points,” said Rye Boys and Girls Varsity Cross Country Coach Michael Szarkowicz. “Harrison was second with 34 points and Ardsley was third. The Garnets took the top 3 spots in the boys individual wave with Christian Ellis winning in 17:38 on the home course.”
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC Cross Country starts conference play with second place finish

The Grand Rapids Community College cross country teams both placed second to open up conference play at the Kirtland Invite in Grayling on Friday, Sept. 24. This was the Raiders’ first look at the conference competition this season. The top spot was taken by Lansing Community College, who has dominated the conference for the past 20 years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Williston Daily Herald

WHS cross country teams each pick up another 1st place victory

The Williston High School cross country program is on fire. The boys team won their sixth straight meet this season, staying perfect, and the girls team won their second straight meet, which is also their fourth overall first-place finish this season. With only one one regular-season meet left, the Coyote...
WILLISTON, ND
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc takes three, first-place finishes in cross country

TUPELO - The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday. The varsity boys, jr. High boys, and jr. high girls all finished first in 4A. The varsity girls finished second. Among the varsity girls, Haley Lowe was the top finisher for the Lady Warriors. Also finishing...
TUPELO, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

South Cross Country brings home three, top finishes

EUPORA - South Pontotoc's cross country team traveled to Europa for the Eagle Claw Invitational on Saturday. The Cougars came back with three, first-place trophies and multiple top finishers. Girls' varsity, boys' varsity, and junior high boys all finished in first place. Coach Helen Bowen was extremely pleased. "We couldn't...
PONTOTOC, MS
lakechelanmirror.com

Chelan High School Varsity Cross Country

Team: Carlos Saucedo, David Kelly, Cray Silva, Tyler Fogerson, George Neff, Savannah Gresham, Beverly LaPierre, Zoe Pisson, Leorie Mueller, Teagan Silva, Luke Simmons, Chloe Desgroseillier, Carlos P., Aiden Avery, Caleb Bertoneu, Tristan Sanderson, David Payan, Caden Griggs, Eli Becerril, Ian Garfoot, Catherine Martinez, Jesse Rahn, Hunter Rahn, Sammy Vazuez, Damian Arenento, Genesis Martinez and Jasmine Banitoz. Courtesy Chelan High Cross Country/Sherrard Studios.
CHELAN, WA
Austin American-Statesman

Lake Travis boys cross country place 5th at McNeil Invitational

At the midway point of the 2021 cross country season, the Lake Travis trio of Drew Cambell, Evan Parkerson, and Ben Wright may still have their best times ahead of them. That may not be good news to the rest of District 26-6A boys teams with the district championships a mere two weeks away.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy