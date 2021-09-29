Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at South Vermillion-Riverton Parke

Last night the boys Cross Country team swept their home meet with Riverton Parke and South Vermillion: score WV-23, Rp_42, SV-ns(4runners) The 1-2 punch of Bryce Stateler and Liam Campbell led the way for the Vikings, placing 1st and 2nd respectively. Then the Vikings proceeded to place 7 of the top ten runners,.. Griffin Akers(5th), Kamron Doan 7th, Bryland,Pape(8th), William Marrs(9th)Trae Scott(10th), with Collin Akers(13th) and Kyler Sullivan(16th). Senior night followed honoring 6 boys and 2 girls running their last meet on their home course. The Vikings are idle until next Tuesday when they run at Paris, then its Sectional time.