September 29: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1939, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “MOSCOW (U.P.) — Communist Russia and Nazi Germany concluded agreements today to partition Poland permanently, to attempt to end the war now and to consult on ‘necessary measures’ if the attempt fails. The implicit threat was held plainly over Great Britain and France that if they refused to recognize the annihilation of the Polish state and stop the war, Russia would throw her 160,000,000 citizens into the war in alliance with Germany’s 80,000,000. Premier-Foreign Commissar Viacheslav Molotov and German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop reached the agreements in an all night conference which started after midnight, upon von Ribbentrop’s return to the Kremlin from a presentation of the ballet, ‘Swan Lake,’ at the Moscow Opera House. Shortly after the meeting started, Russia announced the conclusion of a treaty of ‘mutual assistance’ with Estonia, under which Russia gets the use of the Estonian islands, Dagoe and Desel, at the entrance to the Gulf of Finland, and the Estonian Port of Paldiski, in the mouth of the gulf, as naval and air bases.”