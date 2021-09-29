CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

September 29: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1939, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “MOSCOW (U.P.) — Communist Russia and Nazi Germany concluded agreements today to partition Poland permanently, to attempt to end the war now and to consult on ‘necessary measures’ if the attempt fails. The implicit threat was held plainly over Great Britain and France that if they refused to recognize the annihilation of the Polish state and stop the war, Russia would throw her 160,000,000 citizens into the war in alliance with Germany’s 80,000,000. Premier-Foreign Commissar Viacheslav Molotov and German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop reached the agreements in an all night conference which started after midnight, upon von Ribbentrop’s return to the Kremlin from a presentation of the ballet, ‘Swan Lake,’ at the Moscow Opera House. Shortly after the meeting started, Russia announced the conclusion of a treaty of ‘mutual assistance’ with Estonia, under which Russia gets the use of the Estonian islands, Dagoe and Desel, at the entrance to the Gulf of Finland, and the Estonian Port of Paldiski, in the mouth of the gulf, as naval and air bases.”

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Poland, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Durocher
Person
Les Claypool
Person
Halsey
Person
Lech Walesa

Comments / 0

Community Policy