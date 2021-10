Playing on their home pitch for the first time this season, one that started with seven road matches in a row, the Berry men's soccer team clearly felt right at home. Thanks to three first half goals and airtight defense, the Vikings shut out visiting Sewanee on Saturday afternoon at Pearson Field by winning their Southern Athletic Conference opener 3-0 that improves Berry to 6-2 overall.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO