Frankenmuth, MI

The Eagles Travel To Bridgeport This Friday

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5 – 0 Frankenmuth Football team will make the short trip to Bridgeport this Friday evening to compete against the 0 – 5 Bearcats. The meeting between the two neighboring schools will be the 30th meeting. The Eagles have a commanding 27 – 2 advantage including a 19 game win streak against Bridgeport. The two teams met twice last season in back to back games with Frankenmuth defeated the Bearcats 42 – 6 in the last game of the regular season and 55 – 12 in the opening game of the playoffs. Last Friday, the Eagles defeated Freeland in a key Tri-Valley 8 game 48 – 21 while the Bearcats dropped a 34 – 0 contest to Bay City John Glenn. Results from other Tri-Valley 8 games were Garber defeating Birch Run 26 – 20 in overtime and Swan Valley over Alma 29 – 28. Conference games this week are Bay City John Glenn (3-2 ; 2-2) vs. Freeland (4-1 ; 3-1), Alma (2-3 ; 1-3) vs. Garber (4-1 ; 3-1), and Birch Run (2-3 ; 1-3) vs. Swan Valley (2-3 ; 2-2). The Eagles are currently ranked # 2 in the latest Division 5 Associated Press Rankings and 4th in the current Division 5 Playoff Point rankings.

frankenmuthathletics.com

