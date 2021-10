Interim superintendent Steve Martin addressed the school board last night with the districts updated COVID-19 statistics. As of last Friday, Menominee School District is running at 80% of the population. That is, 250 students currently missing school due to being out on quarantine. Martin says, “there are three options that we can go with; universal masking with daily COVID testing if in contact with someone with COVID, no universal masking with COVID testing if in contact, or no universal masking with no testing if in contact.”

