Thibodaux man faces murder charge in connection to infant daughter’s death
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man faces a murder charge in connection to his infant daughter’s death. On Sept. 28, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road to check on an 11-month-old child at the child’s mother’s request. According to the sheriff’s office, the child’s father, 26-year-old Jake Guidry, told deputies that the child died after he had hit her “too hard.”www.cenlanow.com
Comments / 0