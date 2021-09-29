Study finds discipline disparities in preschool driven by racial bias

Why are Black children more likely to be expelled or disciplined in preschool than their white peers?. A new Northwestern study finds that teachers tend to complain more about Black students and identify their behavior as problematic compared to white students—even though researchers found no differences when the children observed in a laboratory setting designed to elicit typical vs. atypical patterns of misbehavior. The researchers' work builds on the well-known fact that Black children are disproportionally excluded from preschool because of biases in disciplinary practices.