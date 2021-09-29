CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado COVID Breakthroughs Much Higher Than Originally Estimated

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, COVID-19 statistics regarding so-called breakthroughs — cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to vaccinated people — were hard to come by in Colorado. But earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new vaccine breakthrough site that offers the public an opportunity to see how much protection immunization offers — and figures from today, September 29, are eye-opening.

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Westword

Another Walmart COVID Death, Outbreaks Getting Bigger

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the first deaths among front-line workers in Colorado involved employees at Walmart stores; in April 2020, an Aurora branch of the giant retailer was linked to three fatalities. Now a new Walmart worker death offers heartbreaking evidence that the dangers of the disease are far from over.
Westword

Polis: We Hope Misery of Sick, Unvaccinated People Helps Get Message Out

Governor Jared Polis has been staging regular press conferences on the subject of COVID-19 in Colorado for well over eighteen months, and during his October 6 session, the strain of reiterating information about the dangers of the virus (not to mention its Delta variant) and the need for everyone to be vaccinated was evident. He stressed on several occasions that if all Coloradans were immunized, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the state would be much lower, and even expressed the hope that "the misery" of unvaccinated people who get sick from the disease helps spread the message about the importance of getting jabbed.
AURORA, CO
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Breakthrough COVID cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Breakthrough COVID cases involve people who've been vaccinated but still got COVID. News10NBC recently got an email claiming the majority of people in the hospital for COVID in Albany are people who are vaccinated. Is that true? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd fact checked that claim. "You need...
ROCHESTER, NY
Quad Cities Onlines

Quad-City COVID cases now higher than spring

The coronavirus infection rate in the Quad-Cities now exceeds the daily numbers from the spring highs. In a COVID-19 update Friday, Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the daily infection rate now has "met and surpassed" the highest levels from early in the year. The alarming numbers are "corroborated by high hospital burdens, including ICU beds locally and regionally," he said.
DAVENPORT, IA
KOLD-TV

New estimates show Colorado River levels falling faster than expected

WASHINGTON – New projections show that Lake Mead and Lake Powell could reach “critically low reservoir elevations” sooner than expected, spurring experts to say that “bold actions” will be needed to change course. The Bureau of Reclamation report released Thursday, Sept. 23, shows an 88% chance that Lake Powell could...
COLORADO STATE
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 September death rate 2.6 times higher than state’s

Hospitalization rate was double the state average Southwest Virginia ended September with a population-adjusted COVID-19 death rate more than two-and-a-half times that of Virginia as a whole, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The 78 deaths for the month was the third-highest one-month total of the pandemic, behind only December and January. It […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Westword

How Commerce City Is Dealing With COVID Not-Quite-Outbreaks

Dozen upon dozens of local government agencies and offices in Colorado have dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic more than eighteen months ago. But even if a municipality dodges an appearance on the outbreaks list updated weekly by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, that doesn't mean it's avoided the challenges and heartbreak that come with the disease.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
NW News Network

COVID-19 deaths much higher in Washington’s Republican counties, analysis shows

The death toll from the “fifth wave” of COVID-19 is hitting Republican counties in Washington much harder than Democratic ones, according to a new analysis. As of this week, the death rate for people with COVID-19 was 44.4 per 100,000 in counties that voted over 60 percent Republican in statewide races in 2020. By contrast, counties that went for Democratic statewide candidates by 60 percent or more have a death rate of just 6.8 per 100,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
Medscape News

Over 40s With Type 1 Diabetes and COVID-19 at Higher Risk Than Youth

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. For people with type 1 diabetes and COVID-19, the risk for worse outcomes accelerates beyond age 40 years, new data suggest. "Our study shows people over 40 with type 1 diabetes have worse outcomes from COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

COVID-19 live updates: Daily deaths nearly 8 times higher than in July

NEW YORK — The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 702,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Westword

If 900 Coloradans Are Hospitalized With COVID, It Must Be Tuesday

The latest statistics about COVID-19 collected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stubbornly refuse to show a decline. Some of the current figures are slightly worse than those reported a week ago, and the state remains at the same high plateau that's been acknowledged by Governor Jared Polis during several recent updates about the spread of the disease.
COLORADO STATE

