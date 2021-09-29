Colorado COVID Breakthroughs Much Higher Than Originally Estimated
Until recently, COVID-19 statistics regarding so-called breakthroughs — cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to vaccinated people — were hard to come by in Colorado. But earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new vaccine breakthrough site that offers the public an opportunity to see how much protection immunization offers — and figures from today, September 29, are eye-opening.www.westword.com
