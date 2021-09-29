Colorado COVID Breakthroughs Much Higher Than Originally Estimated

Governor Jared Polis has been staging regular press conferences on the subject of COVID-19 in Colorado for well over eighteen months, and during his October 6 session, the strain of reiterating information about the dangers of the virus (not to mention its Delta variant) and the need for everyone to be vaccinated was evident. He stressed on several occasions that if all Coloradans were immunized, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the state would be much lower, and even expressed the hope that "the misery" of unvaccinated people who get sick from the disease helps spread the message about the importance of getting jabbed.

