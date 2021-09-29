CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Actor Freddie Highmore reveals he is married

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AUOe_0cBdHVZf00

Freddie Highmore is officially a married man.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the British actor, best known for his roles in “The Good Doctor” and “Bates Motel,” revealed on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he and “a very wonderful woman” recently exchanged vows.

“It’s funny,” he told Kimmel, who had asked about Highmore’s wedding ring. “Ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured I should clarify it.”

Highmore, 29, added that he is “as happy as a Brit can be” about his new marital status.

“I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way,” he quipped, referring to a 2005 talk show appearance by actor Tom Cruise. “I know that you do that in America.”

Highmore, who did not disclose the woman’s name, also said he still feels uncomfortable using the phrase “my wife” because it “sounds very possessive,” according to the entertainment outlets.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Freddie Highmore Just Dropped Major News and 'The Good Doctor' Fans Are Freaking Out

Season 5 of ABC’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor returned with an unexpected twist — both in the show and in real life. Ahead of the new season premiering on Monday, a two-minute trailer teased that The Good Doctor would pick up at Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)’s wedding. Alas, it ended up only being a dream sequence. But after fans watched the beginning of the fifth season, Freddie Highmore himself stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared that he has already walked down the aisle off the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Freddie Highmore
Elite Daily

New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Revealed He Got Married In Secret

It may not have been their original plan, but new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo’s secret wedding in Connecticut sounds just as special. The duo recently confirmed their marriage to People, explaining that although their big day did not happen as planned (they had hoped for a destination wedding in Provence, France), they had no complaints.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend

Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date. As much as dating during quarantine "sucks," Rachel Bradshaw has found a new flame!. The Bradshaw Bunch star exclusively revealed to E! News on Sept. 29 that after re-entering the dating world while filming season two, Rachel is happily in a new relationship. "I'm not single anymore," Rachel confirmed ahead of next week's premiere, adding, "But while we were filming, I was very single—and working. We worked every day for months so I just got to know myself really well."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#People#British#Bates Motel#Cox Media Group
TVOvermind

These Actors Revealed Some Of Their On-Set Routines

Actors can be many things on set. Sometimes they can be problematic to the point of disagreeing with the crew. In fact, we’ve had actors kicked out of sets and eventually fired because of poor conduct. Other times, they can be extremely friendly, something that can get in the way of doing good work. Most times, however, they manage to bring the characters to life, some of whom we have learned to love. A lot goes into making shows and movies come alive, and we learned how these actors make it happen:
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
myhoustonmajic.com

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!. Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.
NFL
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Hamster?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues the twist of the Wildcards that was introduced last season. Six celebrities who aren’t part of the original line-up of 10 stars who comprised Group A and Group B get to jump into the competition after it has started. The first of these, the Hamster, appeared in night two of the super-sized premiere, which aired on FOX on September 23. He returned to compete again on episode 4 on October 6. The Hamster replaced the Octopus, who was bounced from the competition at the end of episode 1 on September 22. When he pulled off...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why These 10 Actors Took A Break From Hollywood

Hollywood is a fascinating place; for every actor who loves the spotlight and dwells in it, there’s one (read Kristen Stewart) who simply wishes they could act and go home without having to go through multiple rounds of press. Similarly, for every struggling actor waiting tables hoping to make things happen, there’s a veteran who’s done enough work to take a break of some sort. Actors choose to take breaks for different reasons. Cameron Diaz, for instance, was simply tired of being ‘the talent’ that everyone relied on and wanted to have more control of her time. More reasons can range between spending time with family, reevaluating one’s career, or simply getting rid of toxicity just like Kerry Washington did. Either way, here are some of our favorite actors and the reasons they chose to quit for a while.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’: Watch a Sneak Peek of Michelle Young’s Season

During the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC dropped even more drama: a sneak peek at Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a contestant who emerged as a fan-favorite from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. Young, a school teacher, was announced as the future star of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year, concurrently with Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season of the female-fronted series this past spring. Young, who identifies as BIPOC, is the third woman of color to star in the leading role on the ABC dating show, following Rachel...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Desperate Housewives’ Alums James Denton & Teri Hatcher Reunite In Hallmark Channel’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’

It will be a Desperate Housewives reunion on Hallmark Channel. Two former stars of the ABC drama, James Denton and Teri Hatcher, will headline A Kiss Before Christmas, a holiday movie that will premiere during the cable channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event. It is the first time the pair has worked together since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012. Their characters had an on-again, off-again relationship in that series. Marilu Henner co-stars, and Denton also executive produces. In A Kiss Before Christmas, real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton) is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve, he is disappointed...
MOVIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy