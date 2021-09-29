CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban Taunts Lions at Afghanistan Zoo

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban recently made a visit to an Afghanistan zoo, deciding to pelt the lions with rocks in true Taliban fashion. The anxious zookeepers stood back and watched the scene play out, feeling completely helpless. They were unable to stop the Taliban, as the men were all heavily armed and very determined. Thankfully, the zoo enclosures were high enough that the soldiers were not able to really put force behind their rocks. The lions were so unconcerned that they didn’t even bother to look at the shouting men.

