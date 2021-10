I would like to thank everyone for a wonderful, successful Relay For Life. There are so many we need to thank. I would like to start with the city of Corunna. The purple lights were such a surprise. They were so beautiful. My daughter called me to tell me the lights were so pretty, and I had no idea what she was talking about. I had to go see for myself. Thank you, thank you, thank you. After no Relay last year, it was wonderful to be given that support.

CORUNNA, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO