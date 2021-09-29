CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident asks voters to support LOSAP question

Holmdel voters will soon have a unique opportunity to support the township’s volunteer first responders. The Nov. 2 election ballot will include a public question asking if Holmdel should increase the benefits paid into an incentive program called the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP). This is part of a state effort designed to encourage volunteer participation.

