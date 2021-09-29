Resident asks voters to support LOSAP question

Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani, right, and Hillsborough's Director of Environmental Programs and Certified Recycling Coordinator Mike Carr weigh the first batch of many plastic bags donated to Hillsborough Township’s Community Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge. The weigh-in marked the start of a new sustainability awareness campaign entitled "Litter Did You Know." Trex Company will repurpose the collected bags into earth-friendly composite outdoor railing and decking, according to information provided by the township. If Hillsborough can collect 500 pounds of plastic film and bags by Feb. 1, 2022, Trex Company will give Hillsborough Township a free, high-performance composite park bench, according to the statement. There are three collection bins located throughout the municipal building on South Branch Road. Only deposit bags that are empty, clean, and dry. Any youth-serving organizations or clubs that would like to volunteer to weigh, record and distribute bags to local recycling partners can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880 to schedule a time.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO