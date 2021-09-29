Earthling Ed Debuts New Book on Meat Industry

If you’re not a big fan of tofu, or just want to spice up your recipe, this tofu hack is life-changing!. TikTok user @veggieanh shares her secret on how to take tofu to the next level. She starts by pat drying a block of tofu and transferring it to a container. She covers the container and places it in the freezer overnight! The next day, when you take your block of tofu out of the freezer, it should look very yellow. Place the frozen block of tofu into the microwave for 3 minutes, or until the tofu thaws back to its original white color. You’re then going to squeeze the tofu by hand and get rid of all the excess water that may still be inside. Your tofu should now be reduced in size, and firmer than ever! From here, you can go ahead and prepare your tofu as you normally would, marinating or pan-frying would work great.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO