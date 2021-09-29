CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthling Ed Debuts New Book on Meat Industry

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan activist Ed Winters, more commonly known as Earthling Ed, is debuting his new book. This Is Vegan Propaganda: (And Other Lies the Meat Industry Tells You) is a book about the secrets of the meat industry; a cumulation of the research and information that Earthling Ed has learned during his many years as an activist.

www.onegreenplanet.org

