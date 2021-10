(Madison County, MO) A Poplar Bluff woman, 50 year old Marilyn M. Blackman, is recovering from moderate injuries after being involved in a two vehicle accident last Friday morning at 10:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show a pick up driven east by 66 year old Larry J. Morrow of Paragould, Arkansas, pulled into the path of a van driven north on Highway 67, about 2 miles south of Fredericktown. The driver of the van, Blackman, was taken to Madison Medical Center, Morrow was not injured.

MADISON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO