Panthers Place S Juston Burris on Injured Reserve

Carolina Panthers starting safety Juston Burris (groin) was placed on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. Burris was one of the handful of Panthers that went down in the team's Thursday night win over the Houston Texans.

Burris has accounted for 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one interception in three games this season. With Burris now out, he becomes the third starter in the secondary to land on IR, joining CB Jaycee Horn and DB Myles Hartsfield.

To fill Burris' spot on the 53-man roster, the Panthers elevated center, Sam Tecklenburg. The team also signed CB Madre Harper to the practice squad. Harper appeared in nine games and made five tackles in 2020 with the New York Giants.

