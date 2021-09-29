CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Madness!' - Sheriff hero Thill reveals game plan that took down Real Madrid and what it felt like to score the winner

Cover picture for the articleThe Luxembourg international struck the deciding goal at Santiago Bernabeu to ensure the Moldovan side claimed a historic Champions League win. Sheriff's Champions League goalscoring hero Sebastien Thill has reflected on an incredible night for the Moldovan side after they shocked Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Yuriy Vernydub's...

Real Madrid v Sheriff Live Commentary, 9/28/21

Madrid will have to go lick their wounds then, while Sheriff can bask in the glow of a famous victory. They may not be the most romantic of underdogs, but shock results like this are what football is all about. That's all for now. Goodbye!. Madrid had 31 shots to...
Major Link Soccer: Real Madrid fall to FC Sheriff Tiraspol

As his time with the New England Revolution nears its end, Tajon Buchanan is playing some of the best soccer of his career. Tajon Buchanan’s confidence continues to skyrocket - The Bent Musket. With a shift both in the atmosphere and results around Atlanta United since Gabriel Heinze’s departure, Blank...
MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Man City; Real Madrid faces Sheriff

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year's semifinal, it's all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturday's 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar - who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG's second goal - did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messi's signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. 'œWhile Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. 'œIt's going to take a little time.'
Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Predictions, odds & betting tips

The hosts are likely to make changes for the visit of the Moldovan champions, meaning it should be a more low-key affair than many are expecting. Real Madrid welcome Sheriff Tiraspol to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in Group D of the Champions League with Carlo Ancelotti's side clear favourites to record another win.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois on Sheriff defeat: Sometimes there's games like this

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois urged calm after their shock defeat to Sheriff in the Champions League. Real Madrid lost 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. Courtois said, "It comes down to fine lines. I think the two goals we conceded were very well taken goals, but it's about the small details for us. One of their players was unmarked from a throw-in and that shouldn't happen. We were searching for the winning goal and we gave it everything, but we still have to defend. Their keeper had a great game and the ball just wouldn't go in.
Toni Kroos Injury: Real Madrid star could return against Sheriff

Real Madrid are in a pickle at the moment. It may not look like it, because, at the time of writing this, they do sit at the top of the table. However, there are obvious issues that have been underlined many times over the course of the season, and one of them is an overburden of creative responsibilities on legendary midfielder Luka Modric.
Twitter tore Real Madrid apart for Champions League loss to Sheriff Tiraspol

Soccer fans couldn’t believe that Real Madrid lost to lowly Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League. It’s yet another reason why the Superleague shouldn’t exist. Sheriff Tiraspol is making their Champions League debut this year, and are sure to leave their mark in the tournament with a shocking win over Real Madrid. It is arguably the biggest upset in UCL history.
Newcomer Sheriff stuns Real Madrid 2-1 in Champions League

MADRID -- The start to life in the Champions League couldn't be going much better for Moldovan club Sheriff. SÃ©bastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as the newcomers stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium on Tuesday. Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from...
Arrogant Real Madrid got what they deserved against Sheriff

These days, most Champions League group games are David vs Goliath affairs, such is the disgusting gulf between the haves and have-nots in the competition. However, even by 2021's sickening standards of financial disparity, it is hard to conjure up of two more contrasting sides than Real Madrid and Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova.
Sheriff stun Real Madrid with unlikely victory at Bernabeu

Madrid (AFP) – Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history on Tuesday by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Sebastien Thill smashing a stunning 89th-minute winner. Madrid fell behind to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s header in the first half but Karim Benzema’s penalty...
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Sheriff player ratings as Sheriff stun Real Madrid as Champions League returned to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid dominated everything in the first half; possession, chances created, shots, tackling, interceptions, and everything else except the goal. Los Blancos were under control for most of the half as they were getting in to the groove. The un-expectable nature of football struck Real Madrid in the 25th minute...
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We must be careful of Sheriff

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says there'll be no underestimating Champions League opponents Sheriff. With construction work having now been virtually completed at the Bernabeu, the visit of Sheriff will be the return of the Champions League to the stadium, bringing to an end the use of the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, and there is hope the boost in atmosphere will help the team.
UCL: FC Sheriff secure historic win against Real Madrid at Bernabeu

FC Sheriff claimed a historic win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu thanks to a late stunner from Sebastien Thill. It was the David vs Goliath fixture that had everyone whispering, what if the competition debutants do it again?. And in the opening exchanges seemed to suggest no, as the...
Everton planning a double Real Madrid loan swoop

Rafa Benitez recently revealed his conversation with Farhad Moshiri and hinted at January transfer plans. Mr Moshiri has very deep pockets but due to the Financial Fair Play rules, Everton were restricted from operating freely in the summer transfer window. After a muted summer transfer window, Everton are looking to...
Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff: Player ratings as Real shocked by minnows

Real Madrid were victims of one of the Champions League's greatest ever upsets on Tuesday night as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Group D minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. As expected, the hosts dominated possession from the first whistle, prowling on the edge of their opponents' penalty area...but struggling to find that killer pass.
Real Madrid: 3 reasons not to overreact to the loss against Sheriff

I’ll be very honest with you all. My reaction to the game? It was not a very interesting game. A game with Real Madrid with most of the possession trying to find gaps in the FC Sheriff Tiraspol backline. Real controlled most of the game with Sheriff just trying to find the best moment to counter-attack.
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool set sights on Asensio

While Chelsea are waiting to discover whether Antonio Rudiger will commit to a new contract at Stamford Bridge, there is better news when it comes to talks with Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender has said of discussions: ‘It’s hard to know how things will end up. There is a lot...
Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
