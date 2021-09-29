CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starling Bank launches 'Starling-as-a-Service' in Europe

Cover picture for the articleUK-based challenger bank Starling has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service platform to France, Germany, The Netherlands and Spain. The digital bank is set to launch in France, not as a digital bank, rather it will launch a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, first reported by French publication Les Echos. From 2022, Starling will enable French firms to provide financial services to their customers, such as payments, data processing and issuing cards.

