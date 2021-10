Niija Kuykendall is joining Netflix as vice president of film, where she will oversee a new group focused on making and developing mid-sized films. She joins the streamer from Warner Bros., where she was an executive vice president of production, working on such films as “It,” “A Star is Born,” “Magic Mike” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” She will report to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of original films. Her hire comes as Netflix is trying to bolster its slate of programming in order to contend with a rising crop of contenders such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus...

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO