A friend of mine who used to live in Cooperstown and is someone who really enjoys a good hike took me on a trail that I've heard of but have never hiked on before this weekend: the Clark Tower Castle Trail. This trail sits on Clark Sports Center-owned land on a piece of property located between River Road and Beaver Meadow Road. The access point is off of Beaver Meadow Road. You'll see a black metal gate where the trail begins off that road.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO