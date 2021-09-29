CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Higher Today

By Hal Lindon
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are trading higher after the company increased its buyback program by $1.05 billion, to a total of $2.5 billion. "Delivering value to our customers and shareholders is our top priority. We are committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to our shareholders and investing in our business for growth," stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Sylvamo Stock Is Affordable In Positive Paper Pricing Environment, BofA Says

Sylvamo Corporation’s (NYSE:SLVM) stock is trading at an attractive valuation at a time when uncoated free sheet (UCFS) prices are rising, according to BofA Securities. The Sylvamo Analyst: George Staphos initiated coverage of Sylvamo with a Buy rating and $38 price target. The Sylvamo Takeaways: The company’s Latin American business...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 1.92% to $1.06 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 1.04% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.2 million. ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 1.03%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Dollar#Dltr
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of LendingClub Are Up Today

The company announced its Q3 earnings date later this month, which could be a huge catalyst for the stock. Shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE:LC) traded as much as 10.9% higher this morning for no obvious reason, although I think investors may be starting to get excited about third-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nokia Blasts Through Resistance: Can The Stock Power Higher?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) was trading over 2% higher on Thursday afternoon after gapping up about 1.5% to start the trading day. The Finland-based multinational telecommunications company was the target of a short squeeze on Jan. 27, the same day AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) squeezed to its highest price since October 2018.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; New Fortress Energy Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.29% to 34,860.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.47% to 14,714.54. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.22% to 4,416.63. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,059,040 cases with around 707,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,894,310 cases and 449,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,516,960 COVID-19 cases with 599,350 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,571,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,829,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tata Motors To Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh upgraded Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with an INR 448 price target. The analyst believes the next two years will be "strong" for the Indian auto sector and in particular Tata given its cost structure and refreshed models. Singh noted Tata...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tilray Stock Breaks Below Pattern: What's Next For The Cannabis Stock?

The company said its first-quarter net loss increased to $34.6 million, or 8 cents per share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents per share, from the year ago period. Tilray was up 2.13% at $11.02 at the close. Shares have been dropping in the last few months...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is It Too Early To Call The Bottom In Alibaba's Stock?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is surging higher Thursday after Beijing diplomat Yang Jiechi described his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as constructive. Even after the move today, Alibaba is still in a significant downtrend, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Upcoming Catalysts That Could Lift Zynga's Stock

Mobile game company Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is well-known for several forever franchises and has been acquiring additional studios. The company has several catalysts coming in November, which could provide some upside for its shares trading near a 52-week low. Farmville 3: Many have likely heard of or played the...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Looking At Wells Fargo's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). The overall sentiment shows 50.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 50.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $501,540 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $480,540.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thor Industries Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 5%

Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) Board of Directors approved a 5% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.43 from $0.41 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on November 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2021. Thor Industries held $445.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

3 IPO Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy

What’s the next big thing on Wall Street? It might be fair to ask Ark Invest funds. Better yet, with three recent IPOs being paid more than lip service, offering privileged access to big growth markets and sporting price charts made for upside, these Cathie Wood stocks are buys. Ark...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock increased by 4.23% to $8.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million. Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares moved upwards by 3.19% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $162.4 million. Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) stock rose 3.1% to $3.65. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy