Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are trading higher after the company increased its buyback program by $1.05 billion, to a total of $2.5 billion. "Delivering value to our customers and shareholders is our top priority. We are committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to our shareholders and investing in our business for growth," stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer.www.benzinga.com
