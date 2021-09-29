Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.29% to 34,860.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.47% to 14,714.54. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.22% to 4,416.63. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,059,040 cases with around 707,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,894,310 cases and 449,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,516,960 COVID-19 cases with 599,350 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,571,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,829,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

