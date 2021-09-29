Kentucky man sentenced to 21 years in prison for Kinmundy residential burglary and violation of order of protection
A 49-year-old Kentucky man has been sentenced to a total of 21-years in prison for a residential burglary to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Kinmundy and for violating an order of protection she had against him. Jacob Roderick had pleaded guilty to the charges on August 24th. A Class X charge of attempted murder originally filed in connection with the case was earlier dropped.southernillinoisnow.com
