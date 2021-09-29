Britney Spears Has A Chance To Be Free From Her Father Today. Here's What To Know

Watch: Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?. Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday thanks to the support of her fans. The pop star suggested that the recent developments in her conservatorship wouldn't have happened if Britney's Army wasn't so vocal in recent years. She tweeted on Monday, Oct. 4, "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO