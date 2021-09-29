Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy is streaming on Disney Plus now
Ryan Reynolds‘ new comedy movie Free Guy is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in the hottest game in the world, Free City. One day though, a chance encounter with programmer Millie (Jodie Comer) results in Guy becoming self-aware, and so begins his adventure to save his digital world from the greedy developer Antwan (Taika Waititi).www.thedigitalfix.com
