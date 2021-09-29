CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy is streaming on Disney Plus now

By Tom Percival
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds‘ new comedy movie Free Guy is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character (NPC) in the hottest game in the world, Free City. One day though, a chance encounter with programmer Millie (Jodie Comer) results in Guy becoming self-aware, and so begins his adventure to save his digital world from the greedy developer Antwan (Taika Waititi).

