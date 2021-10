PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FDR Park in South Philadelphia is getting a big update. On Wednesday, officials showed off some of the changes that are in store. The changes include a new welcome center with a courtyard, event space, and a playground. (Credit: CBS3) (Credit: CBS3) (Credit: CBS3) The changes are part of the first phase of a new master plan. It will cost about $14.5 million. $11 million will be paid for by the city. “This investment in the master plan is our down payment on making sure future generations of Philadelphia families can enjoy this park the same way I did and how countless families have for 100 years,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at the announcement. “This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity.” The welcome center and playground are expected to be completed by 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO