New York City, NY

Two men robbed NYC bodega at gunpoint, but were complying with COVID-19 guidelines

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – Two black males entered a bodega located at 3706 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on September 25th at about 12:33 a.m. The suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the clerk, before heading off with a bag of stolen money. At one point one of the gunmen, a black male, wearing a black GAP shirt pointed the gun at a customer who was forced to his knees. Fortunately for all involved, the gunmen did not spread COVID-19 as they were both properly masked with COVID-19 PPE, in accordance with Mayor Bill De Blasio’s face mask mandate. While the owner may have lost property, they can rest easy knowing they were not exposed to the gunmen’s germs.

Jhoan Lopez
9d ago

Are you serious? Who gives a fudge about Deblasio Mandated mask at a arm robbery. What matters is that no one got hurt. Smhh

