Two men robbed NYC bodega at gunpoint, but were complying with COVID-19 guidelines

NEW YORK, NY – Two black males entered a bodega located at 3706 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on September 25th at about 12:33 a.m. The suspects pulled out guns and pointed them at the clerk, before heading off with a bag of stolen money. At one point one of the gunmen, a black male, wearing a black GAP shirt pointed the gun at a customer who was forced to his knees. Fortunately for all involved, the gunmen did not spread COVID-19 as they were both properly masked with COVID-19 PPE, in accordance with Mayor Bill De Blasio’s face mask mandate. While the owner may have lost property, they can rest easy knowing they were not exposed to the gunmen’s germs.