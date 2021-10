Don’t wait until you’re perfect. The way to get good at something is to do it, however, you feel about how well you are doing it. Over time, you get better just because you’re out there. When you stay at home and perfect and perfect, never actually putting yourself at real risk, you only improve the things you’re already good at. Determine what the minimum level of professionalism is for the thing you’re trying to do to protect your growing reputation and relationships, and then go out there and do what you want to do, day in and day out. That’s what pros do.

