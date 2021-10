For the second consecutive year, Mookie Betts had MLB’s top-selling jersey while the Red Sox didn’t have anybody in the top-20. The league and players announced Monday that Betts’ jersey was once again a hot item. He had been the Red Sox’ only player in the top-20 during his last year in Boston in 2019. The only other Sox player to be in the top-20 in the last three years is Andrew Benintendi, whose jersey was the 16th-most popular in 2018…

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO