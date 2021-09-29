CEDIA Announces 2021 Volunteers of the Year
FISHERS, Ind. (SEPTEMBER 29, 2021) – CEDIA, the leader in training and education for the residential integration industry, today announces the recipients of its 2021 CEDIA Volunteer of the Year Awards. These awards recognize individuals, nominated by CEDIA staff members, who have made essential contributions to association programs over the past year. CEDIA honors volunteers in four categories: Volunteer of the Year, New Volunteer of the Year, Education Volunteer of the Year, and Certification Volunteer of the Year.www.twice.com
