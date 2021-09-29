CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consider Teachers Act Passes House Of Representatives

By Sen Mike Braun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The Consider Teachers Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate by Senator Mike Braun, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Tina Smith, Senator Raphael Warnock, and Senator John Cornyn, and in the House by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz aimed at fixing a broken system burdening teachers with unfair loans, passed the U.S. House of Representatives today. This legislation was passed in the Senate in April and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

