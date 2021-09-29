Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Fitchburg, posing threat to Massachusetts crops

TikTok tweeted on Wednesday that they were not seeing the “slap a teacher” challenge as a trend on the app and that if content was posted, it’ll be removed. “The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere,” the tweet said. “And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO