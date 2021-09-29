Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Fitchburg, posing threat to Massachusetts crops
An invasive bug threatening crops from apples to maple products has made its way to Massachusetts. Officials have found a small population of spotted lanterflies in Fitchburg, nearby where a nymph was found in Aug, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced Tuesday. The inch-long gray bug, notable for its red underwings and black spots, was also seen in Vermont earlier this year.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0