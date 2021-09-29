As Denver Sees Uneven Recovery For Groups Disproportionately Impacted By The Pandemic, City Welcomes New Chief Equity Officer

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Kathy Healey is the new office leader for RSM’s Denver office, effective October 1, 2021. As office leader, Kathy will work to support the firm’s strategy and vision, as well as our team-oriented culture. Kathy has more than 18 years of experience providing audit services, focused on the financial services industry. During her nine years as an audit partner, Kathy has served a variety of clients including business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, and consumer products clients. She also leads the Colorado audit practice, participates on firm interoffice inspection teams and serves as the concurring reviewer on several engagements. Kathy is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as an accounting advisory board member for Colorado State University and as a steering committee member for Denver’s CFO Leadership Council. Kathy succeeds Steve Riddle, who has been the Denver Office Leader for 13 years, and will retire from RSM in April 2022. In addition to his Office Leader role, Steve served as the state and local tax practice leader for RSM’s Central Region and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales, use, telecommunications, process improvement, automation, and state tax credits and incentives areas. About RSM US LLP RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO