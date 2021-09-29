CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

As Denver Sees Uneven Recovery For Groups Disproportionately Impacted By The Pandemic, City Welcomes New Chief Equity Officer

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed inequities that long plagued certain communities. Next month, the City and County of Denver will welcome a new Chief Equity Officer — Dr. Aisha Rousseau. Rousseau will also serve as the new head of the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation. “There...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
Juneau Empire

Report: Labor challenges likely to impact pandemic recovery

Finding workers is likely to be the biggest challenge for Juneau’s post-pandemic economic recovery, said Jim Calvin, senior economist at McKinley Research Group, and the state and nation are facing the same challenges. In a presentation to the Greater Juneau Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Calvin said McKinley, formerly known as...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Welcomes New Chief Risk Officer Mike Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 /Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Mike Cohen as its new Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Mike has over 30 years' experience in equipment finance, including risk and leadership roles with some of the biggest lenders...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Denver Business Journal

RSM Denver Office Announces New Office Leader

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Kathy Healey is the new office leader for RSM’s Denver office, effective October 1, 2021. As office leader, Kathy will work to support the firm’s strategy and vision, as well as our team-oriented culture. Kathy has more than 18 years of experience providing audit services, focused on the financial services industry. During her nine years as an audit partner, Kathy has served a variety of clients including business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, and consumer products clients. She also leads the Colorado audit practice, participates on firm interoffice inspection teams and serves as the concurring reviewer on several engagements. Kathy is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as an accounting advisory board member for Colorado State University and as a steering committee member for Denver’s CFO Leadership Council. Kathy succeeds Steve Riddle, who has been the Denver Office Leader for 13 years, and will retire from RSM in April 2022. In addition to his Office Leader role, Steve served as the state and local tax practice leader for RSM’s Central Region and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales, use, telecommunications, process improvement, automation, and state tax credits and incentives areas. About RSM US LLP RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries.
DENVER, CO
wintersexpress.com

City Council discusses pandemic recovery for infants and older adults

The Winters City Council heard presentations from the Senior Commission on Aging and from First 5 Yolo at their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 21. Both presentations focused on how the city can address the needs of two vulnerable populations—new babies and older adults—as a part of pandemic recovery efforts.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
bizjournals

REI appoints Wilma Wallace as chief diversity, social impact officer

Outdoor retailer REI is naming former general counsel Wilma Wallace as the co-op's first chief diversity and social impact officer. In her new role, she'll lead REI's initiative to bring racial equity, diversity and inclusion to the outdoor industry. "This is a moment for the co-op to make a difference,...
BUSINESS
WCTV

South City welcomes new Tech Learning Hub to increase digital equity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local leaders and members of the South City Foundation cut the ribbon on a new Tech Learning Hub Wednesday. Located in the Orange Avenue public housing complex, this center provides free internet access, technical assistance and monthly skill-building workshops to South Side residents. When the pandemic...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Coloradans#Welton Street Cafe
coloradopolitics.com

Denver mayor names Aisha Rousseau the city's chief equity officer

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday morning that Dr. Aisha Rousseau will be the city's chief equity officer, tasked with carrying out one of the administration's priorities in Hancock's final term. Rousseau will serve as the head of the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation and "prioritize bringing to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

City Hires New Flood Chief

Alexandria has put Daniel Medina, a water and environmental engineer, in charge of flood mitigation efforts across the city. Medina, who lives in Alexandria, will be the Flood Action Alexandria program manager starting Oct. 11. His experience in stormwater management and urban waterways may help the city more quickly alleviate flooding problems that have plagued residents and businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Denver

Farm Workers’ Advocates Claim Proposed Rules By Colorado Department Of Labor Regarding Overtime Is Unfair

DENVER (CBS4)– Leaders in the Latinx community are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to provide equal overtime rights for farm workers. The group said proposed rules by the Colorado Department of Labor Enforcement would negatively impact farm workers and communities of color. (credit: CBS) The proposed rule would exempt some farm employees from receiving 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day overtime pay. They would only receive overtime after 60 hours a week as part of a phased-in plan. Advocates say excluding farm workers from getting overtime is unfair compared to the way other seasonal workers are treated. (credit: CBS) “Like all the other workers in seasonal industries. Like the tourist industries. Like my goodness, our ski industry up in those beautiful mountains. Like all of the other seasonal industries, they all pay their workers overtime,” said former Colorado State Sen. Polly Baca. Advocates say the proposed rule increases the risk of farm workers being overworked and potentially injured on the job. The Colorado Department of Labor is hosting a public comment session on the proposed changes Nov. 1 but comments are being taken online now.
AGRICULTURE
wypr.org

City ARPA office says equity and transparency are guiding principles

Baltimore has not yet spent any of its $641 million in American Rescue Plan funding on pandemic recovery efforts, but the team of officials tasked with spending that pot of money told the council what kind of projects they’re looking to support during a hearing Tuesday. “I am keenly focused...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Connecticut Off Chicago Travel Advisory, 47 States Remain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Connecticut now joins California as areas off the Chicago Travel Advisory list. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) three territories remain.   Last week, no new states were added or taken off the Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory. Two weeks ago, California and Puerto Rico were the two places taken off the Chicago Department of Public Health‘s (CDPH) travel advisory list. According to CDPH, the areas eligible can get off the list “as their daily COVID case rates have been below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.” States are taken off the city’s travel advisory...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Votes To Keep Mask, Quarantine Rules In Place

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Board of Broward County Public Schools voted 8-1 to keep their mask mandate and current quarantine protocols on Tuesday. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright says the positivity rate in the district has been declining but it’s still considered fairly high. “We are continuing to monitor not only those who are COVID positive but those being required to quarantine across our students and our staff members,” says Cartwright. In a memorandum from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to the State Board of Education members Monday, he finds probable cause that Broward schools acted contrary to the law by requiring students to wear...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County’s Housing Department Now Accepting Applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit Homeownership Program

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has begun accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) homeownership program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be submitted either online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 29th.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy