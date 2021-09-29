2021 Sanderson Farms Championship odds: PGA picks, predictions from model that's called seven majors

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWith the Ryder Cup now in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour shifts to a run of eight events this calendar year where golfers can pile up points counting toward the 2021-22 FedEx Cup Standings. First up is the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, an event played at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. There are 500 FedEx Cup points on the line and a purse of $7 million up for grabs. The first tee times are set for Thursday morning.

CBS Sports

PGA DFS, Sanderson Farms Championship 2021: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Sergio Garcia and Keegan Bradley have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, which tees off on Thursday. Garcia, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, enters this week's event as the defending champion. However, Garcia is coming off a draining Ryder Cup that saw his European team lose in convincing fashion.
Popculture

Steve Stricker Gives Big Health Update on Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was in a serious car accident in February and has been rehabbing ever since. But it looks like the golf superstar could get back in action down the road. Steve Stricker, the U.S. captain for the Ryder Cup, appeared on Sirius XM Radio this week and said that Woods won't be part of the Ryder Cup team, but the goal for Woods is to play again.
