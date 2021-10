The nation’s love affair with credit cards appears to be fading as the share of debit card use rises. One study found that debit-backed transactions eclipsed credit spending for the first time last year. Debit cards are especially popular among younger consumers, many of whom lack access to credit. This shift signals that the method could see expanded use in the future as these consumers’ spending power increases and they maintain their preferences for debit.

