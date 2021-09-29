CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ravnsborg Can’t Follow Deadlines, Can’t Read Ballot Measure Law

dakotafreepress.com
 9 days ago

When killer Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg isn’t flagrantly violating the law, he’s grossly misunderstanding it. Bob Mercer reports that Ravnsborg’s office claims it did not miss a statutory May deadline to produce its official ballot statement for Amendment C, née 2021 House Joint Resolution 5003. Team Ravnsborg claims that Ravnsborg is just waiting until November 2 so he can test out the new comment period the Legislature is implementing in the initiative process:

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

State Loses Again on Ballot Questions: Eighth Circuit Refuses Request to Stay Injunction of Paid-Circulator Registry and Badges

Governor Kristi Noem and the State of South Dakota have lost another battle in their war on your initiative and referendum rights. Three months ago, Noem and the state asked the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to stay Judge Lawrence Piersol’s injunction of 2020 Senate Bill 180, the Legislature’s latest version of its democracy-strangling registry and badging requirements for ballot question petition circulators. Since that June injunction, ballot question committees have been able to hire circulators and put them to work collecting signatures without having to get government permission or wear government-mandated badges.
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

State Appealing May Deadline for Initiated-Law Petitions, Seeks Stay to Immediately Move Deadline Up to November

The State of South Dakota is spending more of your money to take away your hard-won rights. On Tuesday, the state notified the United States District Court of South Dakota that it is appealing Judge Charles Kornmann’s August 30 ruling giving South Dakotans back the six months of initiated law petition circulation time that the Legislature took away in 2006 and 2009.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#Impeachment#Deadlines#Democrats#House#Keloland News#State#Kelo Tv#Sdcl
Columbia County Spotlight

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 8, 2021

The Spotlight features letters from readers about climate change, redistricting and street racing.Republicans don't play fair, either I agree with the "Our Opinion" editorial, "It's past time for independent redistricting," that, ideally, a nonpartisan "jury" of sorts is needed for the re-drawing of districts. However, the editors create a false equivalency between the two political parties, regarding their accountability during this redistricting issue. By pointing out that the secretary of state "explicitly ran … on a platform of championing her party's progressive wing, and appealing to labor interests", the editors indirectly imply that Secretary Shemia Fagan's "platform" might get in...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Louisiana Illuminator

Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case

A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to Republican state legislators who have tried several times to overturn the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by Judge William Morvant, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton […] The post Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US House panel examines Arizona election review effects

Democratic members of a U.S. House committee on Thursday questioned Arizona officials on the potential damage that a partisan review of the state's 2020 election results had on trust in American elections.Two Republican leaders of the county subjected to the recount that ended last month and showed that now- President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump testified in Washington that they believed the damage was severe. “This is without a doubt the biggest threat to our democracy in my lifetime," Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. ”If elected officials continue to choose party...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC7 Chicago

Senate votes to raise debt limit after 11 Republicans join Democrats to break filibuster

WASHINGTON -- After weeks of brinkmanship, the Senate voted Thursday night to temporarily raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3. The procedural move to break the GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes, was the first hurdle cleared, with a final count of 61-38. At least 10 Republicans needed to side with all Democrats to clear the hurdle to move forward to a final vote; 11 ultimately voted to advance the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
newjerseymonitor.com

Employees over 70 can’t be forced to retire under new N.J. law

Workers who are 70 and older can no longer be forced out of a job just because of their age under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Tuesday. The new law (A681) expands New Jersey’s existing anti-discrimination statute to protect older employees and closes what Murphy called a loophole that pushed some workers into retirement once they hit a certain age.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy