Eight Open Collections Perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month
As you may well know, JSTOR’s Open Community Collections and Artstor Public Collections provide millions of freely accessible images and other primary source materials from library special collections and other repositories for use inside and outside the classroom. The collections are constantly growing. Our colleagues at Artstor recently browsed for Latin American content for National Hispanic Heritage Month, and shared links to the following collections with us.daily.jstor.org
Comments / 0