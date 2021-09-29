CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Eight Open Collections Perfect for Hispanic Heritage Month

By The Editors
JSTOR Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may well know, JSTOR’s Open Community Collections and Artstor Public Collections provide millions of freely accessible images and other primary source materials from library special collections and other repositories for use inside and outside the classroom. The collections are constantly growing. Our colleagues at Artstor recently browsed for Latin American content for National Hispanic Heritage Month, and shared links to the following collections with us.

daily.jstor.org

Comments / 0

Related
reinhardt.edu

Reinhardt Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

It is National Hispanic Heritage Month - a time to acknowledge the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced to over 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. Through a variety of activities, Reinhardt University will celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of the Latinx/Hispanic communities to the United States. The activities are designed to celebrate, engage with and learn about the Latinx/Hispanic community.
WALESKA, GA
Hutchinson News

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an inaugural Fiesta in Hutchinson

Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 runs through Oct. 15. It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the positive impact that Hispanic peoples have in our communities. Focusing on the histories, cultures and contributions of people, whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, is at the core of this month and an upcoming local event.
HUTCHINSON, KS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
protocol.com

Newsom signs California's Silenced No More Act into law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law Thursday, making California the first state in the country to prohibit non-disclosure agreements that bar employees from talking about instances of illegal harassment and discrimination. The bill, which was authored by state Sen. Connie Leyva, was inspired and co-sponsored by former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#York College#City College#Cuny#Hispanic#Jstor#Latin American#Cuban#Ediciones Vig A#Albright College#Rice University
JSTOR Daily

New York City, Underwater

In 1932, an article published in The Science News-Letter proclaimed, in big, bold type: “New York Will Be Flooded by Melting of Great Ice Caps.” “New York is destined to become the American Venice,” reads the copy. “Her streets, canyoned by skyscrapers, will be filled with water to the twelfth floor.” This prediction came from the US Weather Bureau—the Earth is getting warmer, it said, causing the ice caps to melt and the oceans to rise. Someday, they warned, New York City, and all other lowland cities, would be filled with water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ventura County Reporter

POWER TO SPEAK | On Hispanic Heritage Month

On Oct. 3, the Museum of Ventura County on Main Street just west of Ventura Avenue will celebrate the Heritage of Latin Americans in the United States with a combination of the recent exhibits on Cesar Chavez, Frida Kahlo, and local artists of said heritage. Unfortunately the celebratory day of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
JSTOR Daily

How Show Business Went Union

The International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) has voted to authorize a strike. Among other demands, the behind-the-scenes workers in the film and television industries are seeking better compensation for the work they do on shows destined for distribution as streaming content. As communication scholar Michael C. Nielsen explains, this is far from the first time IATSE has responded to changes in the media world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
JSTOR Daily

Did Thoreau Do Yoga?

Yoga, mediation, and other practices derived from Asian traditions have become increasingly mainstream among Americans in recent decades. But as religion scholar Alan D. Hodder writes, these kinds of influences were also important to nineteenth-century American thinkers, notably Henry David Thoreau. Asian thought reached Thoreau by way of Great Britain....
YOGA
JSTOR Daily

Killer Robots, Mayan History, and Vampire Bats

The killer robots are here (The Conversation) Fully automated weapons, with no human oversight, may have killed people for the first time in Libya last year. War may never be the same. The Mayans’ animal neighbors (Aeon) by Jessica Sequeira. Animals are everywhere in the Popol Vuh, a compilation of...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS LA

David MacMillan And Benjamin List, Scientists With Major SoCal Ties, Win Nobel Prize In Chemistry

IRVINE (CBSLA) – David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday. A screen displays the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Ccemistry, Germany’s Benjamin List (L) and David MacMillan of the United States, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) MacMillan and List were awarded the Nobel Prize for...
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Biden announces nominees for humanities and arts endowments

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his picks to head the National Endowments for the Humanities and the Arts, tapping a Harvard University scholar and an Arizona State University professor to oversee the federal agencies.If confirmed by the Senate, Shelly Lowe, who is the executive director of Harvard University's Native American program, will be the nation’s first Native American to serve as chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Ganado, Arizona.Maria Rosario Jackson if confirmed, will be the first African American...
U.S. POLITICS
JSTOR Daily

Albert Raboteau on Re-Enchanting the World

Dr. Albert J. Raboteau, an influential scholar of Black religion, recently passed away. He leaves behind reams of scholarly work, including an address he presented in 1994 in which he proposes that education can help “re-enchant the world.”. In the essay, Raboteau describes enchantment as the meeting between the ordinary...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
AFP

Pair win Nobel for tool that made chemistry leaner and greener

Germany's Benjamin List and Scottish-American David MacMillan on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing a tool to build molecules that has spurred new drug research, scaled up production and made chemistry more environmentally friendly. It is a very simple, cheap and environmentally friendly molecule," the Academy said.
CHEMISTRY
ARTnews

Galleries Pop Up in Beijing, Ancient Ski Discovered, and More—Morning Links for October 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A THURSDAY ARTIST BLOTTER. Anicka Yi is in London, readying her show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. She keeps quiet about the exact details of her latest work in a Guardian interview, but says the museum “does lend itself to being infected with a biological agent—that was a very good point of entry for me.” Marina Abramovic is in Kyiv, Ukraine, Reuters reports, unveiling an installation to commemorate a massacre of almost 34,000 Jews by the Nazis in the capital city in 1941. And Laurie Anderson is in the New York Times Magazine, profiled by Sam Anderson in conjunction with what he terms her “nonretrospective retrospective” at the Hirshhorn Museum...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy