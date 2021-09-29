Free Chiefs Kingdom T-shirt offered to blood donors during drive October 8 in Houston
Emergency appeal for O Negative blood types – All blood types are needed. September 28, 2021 – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, has declared a state of emergency and need for type O Negative blood. The organization reports a less than one-day supply of most blood types, including O Negative. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.www.ozarkradionews.com
