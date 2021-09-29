CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani ‘frustrating’ comments clarified by Angels manager Joe Maddon

By Mitchell Widmeier
Another year will come and go without the Los Angeles Angels getting a sniff of the postseason. Mike Trout missed most of this season for the Angels but Shohei Ohtani burst onto the scene and should be he runaway American League MVP winner. And it’s Ohtani who was frustrated by the lack of wins in LA. Per ESPN, manager Joe Maddon clarified those remarks made by the star pitcher and designated hitter.

