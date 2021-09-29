CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents with student debt want a do-over

By Nerd Wallet
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Many parents who took on student debt for their kids regret the decision: Nearly 1 in 3 parents (30%) with federal parent PLUS loans say if they could do it over, they’d ask their children to rethink their education plans so they wouldn’t have to take out the loans. These...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

