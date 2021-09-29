CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's New Home Robot Astro Just Launched. And It Could Be a Nightmare

After bringing Alexa, a smart voice assistant, into your lives, Amazon moved on to the next big thing: a robotic assistant that can keep an eye on the house while you're away. Dubbed Astro, Amazon claims that its newest robot brings together advancements in "artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing" but it could end up being a nightmare, and we're not just talking about privacy.

