Traveling Vietnam Memorial wall replica coming to Mankato
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is coming to Mankato this weekend, with ceremonies planned to welcome the traveling tribute. The AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display on Stoltzman Rd near the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial from Sept 30 at 1 p.m. to Oct 1st. An official welcoming ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday with guest speakers and the Sound of Freedom flyover.www.southernminnesotanews.com
