Mario Golf Super Rush Updates from the latest Nintendo Direct

By Katrina Banzali
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mario Golf Super Rush will get a slew of new updates to the game, as announced in the most recent Nintendo Direct. These updates will include several new characters and two brand new courses. This is the second free update to come to Nintendo’s golf game featuring the iconic plumber,...

clutchpoints.com

